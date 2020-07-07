540 Shares in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Purchased by HNP Capital LLC

HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,607,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 138.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,277,000 after buying an additional 8,415 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,589,000 after buying an additional 12,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,318,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

CHTR stock opened at $526.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.24 billion, a PE ratio of 63.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.03. Charter Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $345.67 and a 12 month high of $549.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $523.85 and its 200 day moving average is $497.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.85). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications Inc will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 9,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.51, for a total transaction of $4,698,123.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,234,293.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Ellen sold 15,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.38, for a total transaction of $8,166,738.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,979 shares in the company, valued at $33,228,961.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,538 shares of company stock worth $23,828,889. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target (up from $625.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $543.13.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.