5,986 Shares in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Acquired by Fulton Bank N. A.

Fulton Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SGEN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 12.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,039,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,273,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,388 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Seattle Genetics during the fourth quarter worth $103,301,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Seattle Genetics during the fourth quarter worth $80,060,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Seattle Genetics during the fourth quarter worth $75,723,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at $75,655,000. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 26,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.94, for a total value of $4,377,708.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,655,117.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $3,416,924.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 712,329 shares of company stock valued at $112,353,457. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Seattle Genetics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $163.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.42.

Shares of SGEN opened at $170.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.07 and a 200-day moving average of $129.65. The company has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a PE ratio of -90.66 and a beta of 1.46. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $63.02 and a one year high of $175.64.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $234.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.59 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 32.81% and a negative return on equity of 16.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

