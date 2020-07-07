7,578 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Purchased by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,388.8% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,730,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,929,000 after acquiring an additional 24,935,058 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,463,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,274,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,984 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,391,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,891 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,248,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,643,000 after acquiring an additional 929,959 shares during the period.

SPDW stock opened at $27.99 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.27 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.78.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

