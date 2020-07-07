AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by HNP Capital LLC

HNP Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,515 shares during the quarter. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $1,352,805,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,515,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,346,000 after acquiring an additional 5,208,549 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,796,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490,046 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,590,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 580.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,055,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459,683 shares during the last quarter. 72.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $99.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.28. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $99.99.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 169.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.80.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,748,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,652,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

