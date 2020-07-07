ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Purchased by Axa

Axa boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 489.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,391 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,125 shares during the quarter. Axa owned 0.16% of ACI Worldwide worth $4,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACIW. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 1,025.1% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACIW. ValuEngine lowered ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub lowered ACI Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on ACI Worldwide in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

NASDAQ ACIW opened at $26.35 on Tuesday. ACI Worldwide Inc has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $39.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 46.17 and a beta of 1.34.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $291.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.39 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

