ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 138,496 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,530 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1,025.1% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 17.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,085,000.

ACIW stock opened at $26.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. ACI Worldwide Inc has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $39.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.17 and a beta of 1.34.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.14). ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $291.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of ACI Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ACI Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.25.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

