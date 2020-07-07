Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Shares Purchased by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 86.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,973,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,782,000. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 211.7% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,805,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $200,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905,671 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 111,608.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,015,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $86,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 181.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,479,846 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $105,987,000 after purchasing an additional 954,803 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 18,018 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,441,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heidi Fields sold 10,392 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $945,672.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,869,319. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,426 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,943.

Several brokerages have weighed in on A. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Shares of A stock opened at $89.31 on Tuesday. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $61.13 and a 1-year high of $93.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.80.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical research company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

