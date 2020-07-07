Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA) Receives €9.85 Consensus PT from Analysts

Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €9.85 ($11.07).

AIXA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €8.00 ($8.99) price objective on Aixtron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Independent Research set a €7.60 ($8.54) price target on Aixtron and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Warburg Research set a €11.50 ($12.92) price target on Aixtron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €12.50 ($14.04) price target on Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €11.50 ($12.92) price target on Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

ETR:AIXA opened at €11.25 ($12.63) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €9.86 and its 200 day moving average is €9.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 54.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 4.19. Aixtron has a fifty-two week low of €6.01 ($6.75) and a fifty-two week high of €11.59 ($13.02).

About Aixtron

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry worldwide. The company develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as upgrades and spare parts.

