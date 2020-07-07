Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Now Covered by Analysts at Chardan Capital

Research analysts at Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 125.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.38.

AKRO opened at $34.96 on Tuesday. Akero Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $35.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.19. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio sold 108,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $3,722,804.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio sold 4,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $155,719.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKRO. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 2,010.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 32,336 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,766,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,656,000 after acquiring an additional 357,287 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 30,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative treatments for serious metabolic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis disease.

