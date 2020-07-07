Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Fulton Bank N. A.

Fulton Bank N. A. reduced its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,292,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 253,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,469,000 after acquiring an additional 24,485 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $113.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 4.35. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.67 and a 52 week high of $129.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.51. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 44.83% and a return on equity of 21.96%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $159.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.35.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

