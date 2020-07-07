Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by HNP Capital LLC

HNP Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 97.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,167 shares during the quarter. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,639,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,313,511,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,768,454,000 after buying an additional 147,641 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Amazon.com by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,968,262,000 after buying an additional 312,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Amazon.com by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,777,634,000 after buying an additional 435,331 shares during the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,681.96.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,057.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,585.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,162.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $1,441.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.09, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,955.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.99 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

