American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Stock Position Raised by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 7,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Edward Jones raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.86.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,388 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.50, for a total value of $360,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,328,167. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,154 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $269,158.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,137,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,881 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,563 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $265.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $255.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. American Tower Corp has a 12 month low of $174.32 and a 12 month high of $269.25. The company has a market capitalization of $117.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.45.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 24.55%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.92%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Featured Article: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.