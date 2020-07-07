AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Shares Acquired by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 342.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

AmeriCold Realty Trust stock opened at $36.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.07. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $40.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.14.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.18). AmeriCold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $484.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 71.79%.

COLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.86.

About AmeriCold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

