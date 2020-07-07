Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Acquired by Axa

Axa boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 550,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,300 shares during the quarter. Axa owned approximately 0.23% of Amkor Technology worth $4,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMKR. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMKR. TheStreet raised Amkor Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub raised Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Sidoti boosted their price objective on Amkor Technology from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Amkor Technology from $12.00 to $9.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Amkor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.14.

AMKR opened at $12.51 on Tuesday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.38 and its 200-day moving average is $10.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.72.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 4.82%. Amkor Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 7,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $100,718.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,718.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $49,815.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,719 shares in the company, valued at $129,729.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,838 shares of company stock worth $205,208 over the last ninety days. 59.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

