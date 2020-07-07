Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp cut its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,106,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 44,633 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 4.10% of Analog Devices worth $1,354,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 73,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 896,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,340,000 after purchasing an additional 136,226 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 496,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 173,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,567,000 after purchasing an additional 42,032 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 1,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total value of $169,501.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,354 shares in the company, valued at $815,779.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 8,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $959,533.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,242,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,853 shares of company stock worth $1,831,270. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $123.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.48, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.35. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $127.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.70.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 48.16%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $144.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.91.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

See Also: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.