Analysts Anticipate Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG) will post ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Draftkings’ earnings. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, August 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Draftkings will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.69) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Draftkings.

Get Draftkings alerts:

Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Draftkings from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Draftkings from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Draftkings from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cannonball Research started coverage on Draftkings in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Draftkings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Shares of Draftkings stock opened at $32.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.16. Draftkings has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $44.79.

In other Draftkings news, insider Jason Robins sold 548,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $21,295,845.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 758,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,412,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Woodrow Levin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $1,940,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 229,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,916,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,471,338 shares of company stock worth $57,087,914 in the last three months.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Draftkings stock. Fulton Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Draftkings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Draftkings (DKNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Draftkings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Draftkings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.