Analysts Set Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Price Target at $126.20

Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.20.

HRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

In other news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 2,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $250,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,930. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 10,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total transaction of $1,075,258.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,646.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,747 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,089. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRC. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hill-Rom in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Hill-Rom by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 302 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hill-Rom in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom stock opened at $114.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.72. Hill-Rom has a 1-year low of $72.29 and a 1-year high of $117.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $723.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.72 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hill-Rom will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.32%.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

