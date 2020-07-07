Analysts Set HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) Price Target at $30.40

Shares of HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.40.

Several brokerages recently commented on HMST. BidaskClub cut HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. DA Davidson raised HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wedbush assumed coverage on HomeStreet in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley dropped their price target on HomeStreet from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMST opened at $23.61 on Friday. HomeStreet has a 12 month low of $18.44 and a 12 month high of $35.44. The stock has a market cap of $553.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $78.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HomeStreet will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Robert Patterson purchased 3,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.96 per share, for a total transaction of $78,615.04. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,488.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Godfrey B. Evans sold 2,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total transaction of $61,877.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,745.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HomeStreet in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in HomeStreet by 23.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

