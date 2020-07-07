Analysts Set Jungheinrich AG (ETR:JUN3) Price Target at €22.05

Shares of Jungheinrich AG (ETR:JUN3) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €22.05 ($24.77).

Several research firms recently weighed in on JUN3. Baader Bank set a €17.50 ($19.66) price target on Jungheinrich and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Warburg Research set a €27.00 ($30.34) price target on Jungheinrich and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €16.50 ($18.54) price target on Jungheinrich and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €22.00 ($24.72) price target on Jungheinrich and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($20.22) price target on Jungheinrich and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th.

Get Jungheinrich alerts:

Shares of JUN3 opened at €21.06 ($23.66) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €18.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is €17.91. Jungheinrich has a 1 year low of €10.06 ($11.30) and a 1 year high of €28.22 ($31.71). The stock has a market capitalization of $964.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Jungheinrich Company Profile

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing technology products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Jungheinrich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jungheinrich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.