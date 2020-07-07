Analysts Set PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Price Target at $85.06

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.06.

PKI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on PerkinElmer from $102.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

In other PerkinElmer news, Director Peter Barrett sold 7,552 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $756,030.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,958,450.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $519,139.44. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKI. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 339.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 121,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,983,000 after purchasing an additional 93,595 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 10,997 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in PerkinElmer by 6.7% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 77.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,439 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $100.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. PerkinElmer has a twelve month low of $62.91 and a twelve month high of $105.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.37.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.13. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $652.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. PerkinElmer’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PerkinElmer will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.83%.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

