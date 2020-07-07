Analysts Set Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) Target Price at $6.46

Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.46.

SIEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Sientra from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Sientra from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Sientra from $6.50 to $5.30 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Sientra from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th.

Get Sientra alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sientra in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sientra in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sientra by 87.5% in the first quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sientra in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Sientra by 866.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 36,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIEN opened at $3.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $204.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Sientra has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $9.71.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $16.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.70 million. Sientra had a negative net margin of 134.87% and a negative return on equity of 101.94%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sientra will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.