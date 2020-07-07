Analysts Set Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) PT at $29.60

Shares of Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.60.

SAH has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on Sonic Automotive from $27.50 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sonic Automotive in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th.

Sonic Automotive stock opened at $34.25 on Friday. Sonic Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $35.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 2.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.38.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. Sonic Automotive had a positive return on equity of 13.54% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

In other news, Director Victor H. Doolan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total transaction of $142,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,224.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. 59.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

