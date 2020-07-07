Analysts Set SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) PT at $35.00

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.

SNDE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S by 410.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 136,015 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 109,389 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S in the first quarter worth approximately $440,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S in the first quarter worth approximately $981,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

SNDE stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 3.34. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $23.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

About SUNDANCE ENERGY/S

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

