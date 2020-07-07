Analysts Set Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) Price Target at $6.00

Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VSTM shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Verastem from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th.

Verastem stock opened at $1.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $273.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.21. Verastem has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $4.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $5.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 million. Verastem had a negative net margin of 715.40% and a negative return on equity of 282.13%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verastem will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 1,161,300 shares of Verastem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total transaction of $2,218,083.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSTM. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Verastem during the 1st quarter worth about $49,116,000. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verastem during the 1st quarter worth about $21,488,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verastem during the 1st quarter worth about $13,866,000. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verastem during the 1st quarter worth about $9,823,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Verastem during the 1st quarter worth about $7,367,000. 50.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

