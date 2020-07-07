Analysts Set Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) Price Target at $85.86

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.86.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WWD. BidaskClub raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Wood & Company lowered Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th.

Get Woodward Inc.Common Stock alerts:

In other Woodward, Inc.Common Stock news, Director Paul Donovan sold 7,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $562,854.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 6.9% during the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 14,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,331,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,161,000 after acquiring an additional 34,929 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 38.1% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 72.4% during the first quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 74,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 31,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 10.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 57,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,421 shares during the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WWD stock opened at $78.44 on Friday. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 52-week low of $46.51 and a 52-week high of $129.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $720.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.41 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Woodward, Inc.Common Stock

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.