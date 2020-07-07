Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N. A.

Fulton Bank N. A. trimmed its holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 58.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,996 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 37.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

In other Anthem news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,558,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,366,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 19,306 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.34, for a total value of $5,373,632.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,444,657.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,655 shares of company stock worth $15,600,127. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

ANTM stock opened at $269.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Anthem Inc has a twelve month low of $171.03 and a twelve month high of $312.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $275.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.66. The stock has a market cap of $67.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.95.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by ($0.06). Anthem had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $29.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 22.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.55%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $310.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.81.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.