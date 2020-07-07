AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) by 205.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,464 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ASGN were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASGN. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASGN during the first quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASGN during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ASGN during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASGN by 113.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in ASGN in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ASGN from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of ASGN in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of ASGN from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. ASGN has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.38.

In related news, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total value of $655,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeremy M. Jones sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $1,085,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,257 shares in the company, valued at $208,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,151 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,163 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ASGN opened at $65.44 on Tuesday. ASGN Inc has a twelve month low of $29.04 and a twelve month high of $72.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.52.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.24. ASGN had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $990.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ASGN Inc will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASGN Profile

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is one of the foremost providers of IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford and ECS segments, ASGN helps leading corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions.

