AQR Capital Management LLC Has $866,000 Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,926 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 6,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. 94.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jackson Hsieh bought 10,200 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $298,962.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 255,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,498,758.33. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jay Young bought 2,500 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.99 per share, for a total transaction of $64,975.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,118.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SRC. Raymond James raised Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spirit Realty Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $34.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.75. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a 52-week low of $18.37 and a 52-week high of $54.63.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $121.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.40 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 22.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 74.85%.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

