AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) Shares Sold by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 60.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 10.1% in the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 44.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 26,294 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,774,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,241,000 after purchasing an additional 112,960 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 106,259.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 278,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,495,000 after purchasing an additional 278,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AZN. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

Shares of NYSE:AZN opened at $54.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.53. The stock has a market cap of $141.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.55. AstraZeneca plc has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $57.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

