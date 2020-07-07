Axa Acquires 19,800 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Axa raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Axa owned approximately 0.24% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $4,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 137.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

NSA stock opened at $28.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -144.14 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $19.34 and a 1 year high of $38.22.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.33). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 85.71%.

A number of analysts recently commented on NSA shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

