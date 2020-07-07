Axa Acquires 30,200 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Axa boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 671.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares during the period. Axa owned about 0.09% of FTI Consulting worth $4,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FCN. Norges Bank bought a new position in FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter worth about $84,600,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,457,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,561,000 after acquiring an additional 735,227 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter worth about $34,768,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 386,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,255,000 after buying an additional 168,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 225.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 217,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,547,000 after buying an additional 150,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

FCN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 8th. Sidoti upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $152.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FTI Consulting has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.33.

FCN stock opened at $115.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.19 and a 200 day moving average of $118.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.60 and a 52 week high of $144.10.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $604.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.42 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 3,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.