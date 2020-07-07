Axa Boosts Holdings in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP)

Axa lifted its stake in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 355.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,445 shares during the period. Axa owned 0.16% of Perspecta worth $4,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Perspecta by 320.8% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Perspecta during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Perspecta during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Perspecta during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Perspecta during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,469,000.

In related news, Director Michael Earl Ventling purchased 2,000 shares of Perspecta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip O. Nolan purchased 4,568 shares of Perspecta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.27 per share, with a total value of $97,161.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 11,424 shares of company stock valued at $232,378 over the last quarter.

PRSP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Perspecta from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Perspecta from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wedbush cut shares of Perspecta from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Perspecta in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Perspecta in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Perspecta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

NASDAQ:PRSP opened at $22.30 on Tuesday. Perspecta Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.32.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Perspecta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%.

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

