Axa Boosts Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Axa raised its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 41.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Axa owned approximately 0.07% of Chemed worth $4,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 407,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,363,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,353,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 201,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,315,000 after purchasing an additional 8,425 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 12.8% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 189,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,206,000 after purchasing an additional 21,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHE stock opened at $479.55 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $459.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $447.72. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $330.01 and a 1-year high of $513.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $515.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.04 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.99% and a net margin of 11.60%. Chemed’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.18%.

In other Chemed news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.18, for a total value of $684,273.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,341.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.36, for a total value of $3,019,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,998,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,020 shares of company stock worth $7,212,353 in the last three months. 3.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $489.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chemed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $448.00 to $535.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.80.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

