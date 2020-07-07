Axa Buys 150,000 Shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR)

Axa lifted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 84.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 328,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Axa owned approximately 0.25% of KAR Auction Services worth $3,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 30,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 165,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 29,423 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 400.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 51,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 40,860 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 1st quarter worth $476,000.

Shares of KAR opened at $13.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. KAR Auction Services Inc has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $28.61.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $645.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

