Axa Buys 62,000 Shares of Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL)

Axa lifted its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 310,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares during the quarter. Axa owned approximately 0.34% of Sailpoint Technologies worth $4,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 86,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 17,872 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 154.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 152,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 92,465 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 193,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 97,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $350,000. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Sailpoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Sailpoint Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sailpoint Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Sailpoint Technologies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Sailpoint Technologies from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sailpoint Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

SAIL opened at $27.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $29.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -306.08 and a beta of 2.13.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. Sailpoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $75.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.18 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sailpoint Technologies news, CMO Juliette Rizkallah sold 2,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $56,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 52,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $323,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,368,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,121,391.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,173 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,525. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sailpoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

