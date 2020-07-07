Axa Cuts Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Axa trimmed its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 6,145 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 45,987 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $6,953,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $353,000. Bank of Hawaii increased its holdings in FedEx by 204.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 4,659 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $7,556,000. 73.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FDX opened at $156.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.53. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $88.69 and a 12 month high of $178.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. FedEx had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $17.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.01 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

FDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America raised shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $153.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.08.

In other FedEx news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $18,333,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 10,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.58, for a total transaction of $1,644,480.60. Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

