Axa Decreases Stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Axa decreased its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 36.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,600 shares during the period. Axa owned 0.09% of Euronet Worldwide worth $3,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

EEFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $175.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 19th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Euronet Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.11.

EEFT opened at $99.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.92 and a 200 day moving average of $116.09. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.22. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $171.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $583.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.50 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

