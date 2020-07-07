Axa Grows Position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Axa increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 170.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,785 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,787 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 142.2% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 166.7% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

MSI stock opened at $136.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.66. Motorola Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $120.77 and a twelve month high of $187.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.87.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 146.43% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSI. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TD Securities downgraded Motorola Solutions to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on Motorola Solutions from $192.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.30.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Story: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.