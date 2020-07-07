Axa Grows Position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Axa boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the quarter. Axa owned about 0.34% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $3,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUS. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,757 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 529,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,693,000 after acquiring an additional 38,200 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1,405.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 72,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $44.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.35. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $48.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $518.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.01 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 48.39%.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 34,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $1,399,149.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,658.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NUS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

