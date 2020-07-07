Axa Has $4.01 Million Stock Position in Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE)

Axa increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 455,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the period. Axa owned 0.20% of Paramount Group worth $4,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Paramount Group by 27.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Paramount Group by 16.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,638,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,619,000 after purchasing an additional 788,481 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Paramount Group by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,306,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,182,000 after purchasing an additional 119,207 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Paramount Group by 125.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 275,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 153,297 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Paramount Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,113,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,397,000 after purchasing an additional 163,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PGRE opened at $7.65 on Tuesday. Paramount Group Inc has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -45.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.99 and a 200-day moving average of $10.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $184.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.53 million. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 4.54% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Paramount Group Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.82%.

PGRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Paramount Group from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine cut Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Group in a report on Sunday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Paramount Group from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paramount Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.92.

About Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

