Axa Has $4.04 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Axa reduced its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,635 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. New South Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.93.

Shares of PM opened at $70.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.21. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.17%.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

