Axa Has $4.12 Million Holdings in Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO)

Axa lessened its holdings in shares of Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the quarter. Axa owned 0.12% of Nevro worth $4,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Nevro by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 14,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 10,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 1,020 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $129,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NVRO shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Nevro from $153.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Nevro from $158.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Nevro from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Nevro from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nevro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.15.

Nevro stock opened at $117.55 on Tuesday. Nevro Corp has a 52 week low of $60.51 and a 52 week high of $148.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 6.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.38 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.12.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.21. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 40.67% and a negative net margin of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $87.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.45) earnings per share. Nevro’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Nevro Corp will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

