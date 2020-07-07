Axa Has $4.13 Million Holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH)

Axa lessened its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,520 shares during the period. Axa owned about 0.15% of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- worth $4,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 321.4% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock opened at $126.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.87. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a twelve month low of $67.98 and a twelve month high of $180.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 5.64.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $120.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.93 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 9.87%. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-‘s revenue for the quarter was up 207.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Volker Knappertz sold 4,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $62,850.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 720,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $7,380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,101,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,540,590.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 742,296 shares of company stock valued at $7,629,150. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on GWPH. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.75.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

