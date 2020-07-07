Axa Has $4.19 Million Stock Position in Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX)

Axa raised its position in Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $4,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 426,500.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 8,530 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,476,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,109,000 after buying an additional 142,757 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 61,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 13,990 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CL King raised Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Minerals Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine cut Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Minerals Technologies from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

NYSE MTX opened at $46.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.81. Minerals Technologies Inc has a one year low of $27.28 and a one year high of $59.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $417.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.83 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 7.47%. Minerals Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.73%.

Minerals Technologies Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

