Axa Has $4.26 Million Holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Axa grew its stake in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 41.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 124,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,198 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $4,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AFLAC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of AFLAC from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of AFLAC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of AFLAC from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AFLAC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AFLAC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.69.

NYSE AFL opened at $36.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.90. The stock has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.89. AFLAC Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

