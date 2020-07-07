Axa Has $4.30 Million Stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS)

Axa increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) by 70.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,200 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $75,525.00. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total transaction of $27,565.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,125 shares in the company, valued at $976,953.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,350 shares of company stock valued at $254,141. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $30.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 13.25 and a quick ratio of 13.25. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $16.85 and a twelve month high of $45.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.29 and its 200 day moving average is $33.40.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.91). Analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -6.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on APLS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “add” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

