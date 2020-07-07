Axa Has $4.47 Million Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Axa lowered its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 58.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,644 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 32,600 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $4,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 6,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total value of $1,180,284.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,325,596.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Koraleski bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $164.08 per share, with a total value of $164,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,184.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $288.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $298.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $301.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.24.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $216.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.91. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.08 and a 12-month high of $281.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.13.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $958.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.11 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 12.51%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

