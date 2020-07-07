Axa Has $4.80 Million Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF)

Axa lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 65.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 149,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,400 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $4,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SLF. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the first quarter worth $35,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 18.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

SLF opened at $36.24 on Tuesday. Sun Life Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $24.37 and a 1-year high of $50.13. The company has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.21.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 13.77%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.394 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 40.62%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

