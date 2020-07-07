Axa Has $4.93 Million Stock Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Axa reduced its position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 454,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,400 shares during the period. Axa owned about 0.21% of TEGNA worth $4,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in TEGNA in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,288,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in TEGNA in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,462,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new position in TEGNA in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,860,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TEGNA by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,943,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,109,000 after acquiring an additional 751,744 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in TEGNA in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of TEGNA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of TEGNA from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of TEGNA from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on shares of TEGNA from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.38.

Shares of NYSE:TGNA opened at $10.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. TEGNA Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $18.31.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The business had revenue of $684.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.00 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.29%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

