Axa Has $5.08 Million Stock Position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Axa boosted its position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $5,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 79,374 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total value of $8,353,319.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 2,438 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $248,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,300,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,241 shares of company stock worth $8,968,247 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $101.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $77.93 and a 1 year high of $110.00.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The business’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.80.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

